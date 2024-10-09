Colorado Springs Police warn people to be on the lookout for card skimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department wants people to be on the lookout for card skimming. Police say skimmers target local gas pumps, grocery stores, retail stores, and restaurants.

"It's frustrating," said Mandy Mauldin, a card skimming victim.

Mauldin is an Uber driver, so stopping by gas stations is a frequent routine for her.

Back in March, Mauldin received an unusual notification on her phone.

"I noticed a charge of $2.15. It was also in Cañon City, Colorado," Mauldin said.

She was still in Colorado Springs. She realized then her card information was stolen.

"I had to get my card replaced, which means I had to replace my bill pay, Amazon, and Walmart," Mauldin said.

She was not alone.

"35 devices we have recovered," said Sgt. Rob Ferri with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The question is: how can we keep from being victimized?

"Everybody has got gas a number of times so, you know what it feels like to put your card in that machine, so, if you're having to force your card into the machine, it may... be a skimmer, but, what I would say is just stop, don't force it in there and find a different place to go," said Sgt. Rob Ferri.

Another way to avoid getting your information stolen is to pay another way.

Instead of swiping or inserting the card, Ferri says tapping could be a safer option.

"Be aware of where you are getting gas. Don't just go anywhere," Mauldin said.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.