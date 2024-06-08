Colorado Springs Police seeking help in locating missing at-risk adult Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing adult.

CSPD says 68-year-old Kenneth Simmons was last seen Friday at 1:30 p.m. near the 4200 Block of Morning Sun Avenue, just north of Palmer Park.

Mr. Simmons is about 5'6", about 120 pounds, and has grayish hair. Police believe he could be driving a silver Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate BTAH13.

If you have seen Simmons, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

