Colorado Springs Police seeking help in finding at-risk missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

Pheonix Gragg, who is 14 years old, was reported missing Tuesday. CSPD says he was last seen walking in the area of North Tejon Street and East Kiowa Street.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Gragg has blonde hair and is about five feet tall. CSPD says he was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black t-shirt with watermelon imprints, green shoes, and a black and blue paw patrol drawstring bag. Gragg was also carrying an Ohio water bottle.

If you have seen Gragg or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

