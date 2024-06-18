Colorado Springs Police seeking assistance in locating a missing at-risk child

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.

Arthur Skiba, who is 10-years-old, was reported missing Tuesday at 9 a.m. near Sunflower Road and Cascade Avenue.

CSPD says Skiba is probably wearing brown cowboy boats or black/red tennis shoes. They also say he may have a black backpack with smiley faces on it.

If you have seen or know where Skiba is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

