Colorado Springs Police searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect for his alleged involvement in a deadly crash last month.

CSPD detectives investigated and determined 19-year-old Braulio Gomez Garcia of Colorado Springs was allegedly involved. Police issued a felony arrest warrant for Gomez Garcia, but have not been able to locate him.

If you have an information on where Gomez Garcia might be, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Background Information

A man is dead following a crash involving a scooter, according to CSPD. It happened around midnight on August 5 near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

When officers arrived on scene, the man riding the scooter, later identified as 46-year-old Graham Howell, was found dead. The driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit Howell left the scene.

An initial investigation found that Howell was traveling southbound on South Circle Drive when he was hit from behind.

This was the 36 traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, there were 27 traffic fatalities.

