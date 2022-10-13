Colorado Springs Police requests assistance in identifying sexual assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

The assault occurred on Sept. 9, 2022, behind a business on N. Circle Dr. near Franklin Park. A male suspect approached the victim who was walking in the area, according to CSPD. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim and ran from the area.

According to CSPD, the suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, approximately 30 years of age, and is 5’8” tall with a thin/muscular build with short stubbly hair on top of his head. The sketch of the subject was developed to help identify the person.

Anyone with information about the crime, or who knows the subject is asked to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

