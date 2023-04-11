Calls for service to the Citadel Mall increased by 60% over last two years according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Citadel Mall on the east side of Colorado Springs is getting more dangerous.

The latest data from the Colorado Springs Police Department show calls for service to the area near the mall were up by 60% from 2021 to 2022. The numbers show last year the area had more than double the calls than the Chapel Hills Mall off of North Academy Boulevard and almost four times as many as The Promenade Shops At Briargate.

The majority of calls to the Citadel Mall from 2021 to 2022 were for shoplifting. Also included on the list were 24 calls for aggravated assault, 33 calls for motor vehicle theft, 11 weapons law violations, and seven calls for kidnapping/abduction.

KOAA requested the calls for service after a police chase inside the mall ended in the death of a 19-year-old man by suicide.

According to police, officers located a wanted suspect, Brandon Harris, and several juveniles in two stolen cars in the mall parking lot. Police said they were later set up to make an arrest as the group left the food court.

Four people were arrested as they exited the mall, but the adult male suspect ran into Burlington Coat Factory. CSPD said the suspect was armed with a gun and fired one shot.

Amanda Stahnke said she grew up in the area near the Citadel Mall, but chose to move away due to crime.

"I've had my car broken into multiple times. I've had windows in my car broken out separate time," she said. "I heard gunshots when I was a kid walking home from school and didn't feel the safest."

Attached here is the complete list of calls for service to the Citadel Mall over the last two years from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

