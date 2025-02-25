Colorado Springs Police Officer taken the hospital following crash Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was taken to the hospital following a crash.

It happened Saturday around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, which is located on the south east side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the officer, who's name has not been released, was responding to a disturbance call. The officer entered the intersection without sirens and collided with another vehicle traveling east on Drennan Road.

CSPD says the person in the other vehicle was not injured, and the officer was taken to the hospital. It is unclear if they are still in the hospital, but according to CSPD, they are expected to survive their injuries.

At this time, CSPD does not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

