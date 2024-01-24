Colorado Springs Police make arrest in downtown explosion incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man for his involvement in an explosion that happened earlier this month in the city.

On Tuesday, 69-year-old Edward Kiley was arrested as a result of CSPD's investigation.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on January 12 after CSPD received a report of an explosion on E. Costilla St. which is located west of Memorial Park.

Officers who responded to the scene say that several items pointed towards the use of an explosive device.

A week later, CSPD obtained a search warrant, and arrested Kiley Tuesday.

CSPD believes that Kiley is potentially involved with other explosions, and is asking for the public's help. If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

