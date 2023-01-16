Watch Now
Colorado Springs police make arrest after a stabbing at King Soopers

Officers arrested Alfredo Chavez following a stabbing at a King Soopers on the southeast side of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department Cruiser CSPD
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 13:28:13-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department made an arrest after a person was stabbed Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. at a King Soopers near Giberson Park on the southeast side of town.

Once on scene, officers learned that a physical altercation occurred, and a woman was cut across the face. She received serious injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez, was arrested by officers.
