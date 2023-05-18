Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting involving Monument Police

MONUMENT, COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently investigating a police-involved shooting in Monument.

According to the Monument Police Department, they responded to a family disturbance around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Lapis Ct. located east of the I-25 and Highway 105 intersection. At least one gunshot was fired by a man, no one was injured.

The man fled, and was located by police near the intersection of Knollwood Dr. and Quarry Ln. located southwest of the home. According to Monument Police, the man was still carrying the gun, and was told to drop it.

At least one round was fired by a Monument Police Officer. No one was injured by this gunfire.

The man was then taken into custody. The name of the Monument Police Officer has not been released, but the department has placed them on administrative leave.

Per Colorado law, an outside agency must investigate these types of incidents. Colorado Springs Police was put in charge of the investigation shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

