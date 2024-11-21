Colorado Springs Police identify a man who died in a two-car crash in October

COLORADO SPRINGS — Back on October 26, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a two-car crash on southbound I-25 just south of exit 139.

At the time, all southbound lanes on I-25 were closed, and drivers were diverted due to the crash.

According to witnesses at the scene, a car was weaving in and out of traffic lanes at a high speed when the driver crashed into the rear of a fuel truck.

The fuel truck driver was not injured, but the driver died on the scene of the crash. The passenger in the car was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the driver and identified him as 26-year-old Michael J. Lose.

At the time, this was the 44th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. CSPD reports that there have now been 50 traffic fatalities in the city this year.





