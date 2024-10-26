I-25 South closed due to semi rollover by Martin Luther King Jr Bypass exit

COLORADO SPRINGS — All southbound lanes of I-25 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 139: Martin King Jr Bypass and Exit 138: CO 29. Expect delays.

According to Colorado Springs Fire, CSFD is on the scene of a rollover crash with trapped parties inside. The rollover involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.

As of 11:30 p.m., the patient who was stuck has been removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to MLK. Please plan for delays.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

