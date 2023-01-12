Colorado Springs Police Department seeking volunteers for its Victim Advocacy Unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking volunteers for its Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU). The VAU helps the police department provide critical resources and support crime victims in Colorado Springs.

For many, being a victim of a crime can be a traumatic experience. The VAU provides services and support to the Colorado's Victim Rights Act. Below is a list of some of these services:

Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7-days a week on-call victim assistance)

Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA)

Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund

Referrals to community agencies and resources

Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

Volunteers work side-by-side with staff members at the police department. After applying, volunteers will begin 40 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting April 4, 2023.

The academy will have four-hour evening classes on Tues. and Thurs. Below is a list of what participants will be trained on:

Crisis intervention

Community resources

Victim Advocacy Unit operations

Volunteers will also gain an understanding of the functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. Applications close March 12, 2023.

To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy, you can fill out an online application at the Springs Community Advancing Public Safety Website. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check to the enrollment in the training academy.

For questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, please contact the VAU Volunteer Specialist, David Shaw at 719-444-7527.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.