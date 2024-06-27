Colorado Springs Police Department releases body camera video of June officer-involved shooting

WARNING: Some of the videos in this article are graphic in nature, view them at your discretion

The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a significant video briefing of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 9.

In the video, Joe Frabbiele, Commander of the Colorado Springs Police Department's Professional Standards Division lays out the events of the evening from the department investigation.

As we previously reported, officers with the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were walling in the area of South Nevada Avenue and East Colorado Avenue when they witnessed a disturbance. New surveillance footage provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department shows the alleged disturbance.

In the video a man can be seen backing away from a woman, there is no audio, but the two appear to be in a verbal disagreement. The man is seen then holding what appears to be a gun to the woman's face, before allegedly striking the woman with that weapon.

The man begins to run and is quickly followed by three officers, body-worn camera of the incident shows the officers yelling at the man to drop the gun and continue to chase him northbound on South Nevada Avenue headed towards East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Officer Benjamin Hengel, shot 21-year-old Al'Morion Germany before administering aid. Germany was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officer Hengel has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department for 5 years.

CSPD says a 10 mm Glock Handgun was found near where the suspect was shot.

CSPD says that Germany is facing charges of first-degree assault. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has not released a ruling on whether Officer Hengel's use of force was justified at this time.

