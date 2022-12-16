Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert Thursday evening

Due to inclement weather, the Colorado Springs Police Department issues an accident alert Thursday evening
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at 7:46 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 21:47:07-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that they will be on accident alert Thursday evening. The alert went into effect at 7:26 p.m. due to the inclement weather and freezing temperatures in Colorado Springs.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits throughout the night.

An accident alert, also known as cold reporting, means that if you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information, and report the incident on the City of Colorado Springs Website.

CSPD advises drivers to use caution, give themselves extra time, and leave enough space between vehicles.

There is no set time for when the accident alert will expire. News5 will update this article when the accident alert is lifted.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards