Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that they will be on accident alert Thursday evening. The alert went into effect at 7:26 p.m. due to the inclement weather and freezing temperatures in Colorado Springs.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits throughout the night.

An accident alert, also known as cold reporting, means that if you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information, and report the incident on the City of Colorado Springs Website.

CSPD advises drivers to use caution, give themselves extra time, and leave enough space between vehicles.

There is no set time for when the accident alert will expire. News5 will update this article when the accident alert is lifted.

