Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert starting 9 PM Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that they will be on accident alert Wednesday evening. The alert will go into effect at 9:00 p.m. due to the inclement weather and freezing temperatures expected in the coming arctic invasion to hit Colorado Springs over the next couple of days.

The department says that the Accident Alert Status will end on December 24th, at 6:00 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits throughout the entirety of Thursday and the evening.

An accident alert, also known as cold reporting, means that if you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information, and report the incident on the City of Colorado Springs Website.

With the icy temperatures ahead CSPD wants you to remember these things.

Stay home and only go out if necessary

Reduce your speed

Increase your following distance

Know your brakes

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Be sure your tires are properly inflated

Fill your gas tank

