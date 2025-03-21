Colorado Springs Police Department notifies the community of a Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS — Following Colorado State Law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator that is moving into the community.

Steven John Long will be on supervised release and parole, and now has an address in Colorado Springs.

We previously reported that Long was living at 534 Loomis Avenue, in the Stratmoor Hills area, but CSPD says that he is now homeless in the area of 5 West last Vegas Street.

Long's convictions can be found below;



Indecent Assault and Battery, Child Under 14 in Haverhill, Massachusetts (2003)

Unlawful Sexual Contact in Lewiston, Maine (2010)

Reckless Endangerment and Firing Woods/Prairie in Fremont County, Colorado (2015)

Harassment in Fremont County, Colorado (2019)

Vehicular Assault-DUI in Fremont County, Colorado (2022)

CSPD wants to assure residents that the police department takes Long's presence in the community very seriously, and they "will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Long registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such."

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)







New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.