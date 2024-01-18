Colorado Springs Police Department launches new program, gives out free car seats to parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is launching a new program, which aims to keep kids in cars safe. The program is called the Child Occupant Safety Program (COPP).

It's in partnership with Safe Kids Colorado Springs.

This program is going to give parents and caregivers in the community free car seat and booster installation checks. It's to make sure that those seats are 100% safe.

Appointments are available at all four CSPD substations throughout the city, which are at the following locations:



Sand Creek - 950 Academy Park Loop

Gold Hill - 955 W. Moreno Ave.

Falcon - 7850 Goddard St.

Stetson Hills - 4110 Tutt Blvd.

If you're interested in signing up, you can do so on the City of Colorado Springs Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.