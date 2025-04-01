Colorado Springs Police Department K9s to receive donation of body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9s Loki, Nyx and Blue are set to receive a donation of body armor.

The body armor is a bullet and stab protective vest, which CSPD says is thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization.

You can read who sponsored each vest for the K9s and who they are honoring below:



Loki: sponsored by Laura and Tom Kelecy of Colorado Springs in Britta's memory



Colorado Springs Police Department K9 Loki

Nyx: sponsored by Jennifer Brown, Natalie Jensen and others in Peyton in honor of Detective Jared S. Jensen



Colorado Springs Police Department K9 Nyx

Blue: in honor of protecting all that serve in protect



Colorado Springs Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009. CSPD says the non-profit has provided almost 6,000 vests valued at around $7 million to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open open to dogs who are at least 20 months old and are employed with law enforcement or related agencies. CSPD says there are around 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the United States.

