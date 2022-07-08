Colorado Springs Police Department K9 Chewie to receive protective vest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 Chewie will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest in the coming weeks, thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit organization is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet protective vests and assistance to dogs in law enforcement and other related agencies. Since its establishment in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,500 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Chewie will be the fourth CSPD K9 to receive a protective vest from the company.

The vest is sponsored by Colorado Springs residents Eric and Paula Sayer. "This gift of protection provided by the Sayers" will be embroidered on Chewie's vest.

K9s who are 20 months or older and actively employed with law enforcement are eligible for the program, as well as any K9s that have expired vests.

For more information about the program, visit the Vested Interest in K9s Website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.