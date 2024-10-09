Colorado Springs Police Department introduces Real Time Crime Center Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's launch day for a new tool that changes the way the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responds to emergencies.

The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) uses the following to help determine what resources should be used on an emergency, along with providing real time information:



public and private cameras

department records

data bases

other technology

The center is supposed to help with officer and community safety, along with investigative efficiency.

"It's really bringing the communities resources together with ours and just trying to. Share in that in our fight against crime," said Commander Doug Trainer with CSPD.

If your business wants to register with RTCC, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

