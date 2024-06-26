Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help in finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teenager.
CSPD says 13-year-old Izaiyah Gipson was reported missing on May 20 and was last seen on June 15 near the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.
Gipson is described as a black male with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair in braids. He is about five feet eight inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.
CSPD says Gipson was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and wearing a dark Mad Bomber cap.
If you have seen or know where Gipson is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire
Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday.
