Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help in finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teenager.

CSPD says 13-year-old Izaiyah Gipson was reported missing on May 20 and was last seen on June 15 near the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.

Gipson is described as a black male with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair in braids. He is about five feet eight inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.

CSPD says Gipson was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and wearing a dark Mad Bomber cap.

If you have seen or know where Gipson is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

