Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

CSPD says 13-year-old Keshawn Whitt Tarik Washington was last seen Thursday at the Ice Cream Snack Shack on South Circle Drive.

CSPD says Washington is a black male who is 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds. Washington has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Washington was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He was wearing black, blue, and white Jordan sneakers.

If you have seen Washington or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

