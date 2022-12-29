Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department activates Accident Alert Status

Colorado Springs Police activate accident alert/cold reporting due to weather and road conditions
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at 9:26 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 23:26:42-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on Accident Alert Status due to weather and road conditions. The alert was activated at 8 p.m.

If you are in a traffic accident, the accident should be reported online if the below criteria applies:

  • No one died or was hurt
  • There were no drugs or alcohol involved
  • The wreck did not damage public property (road sign, utility pole, etc.)
  • All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report
  • All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange

The above criteria still applies even if a vehicle requires a tow truck.

Below are some reminders if you have to drive in these conditions:

  • Check road conditions before you head out
  • Take additional time to arrive at your destination
  • Slow down and increase following distance
  • Plan your route on roads that are the least likely to be icy
  • Clear all windows of snow and ice prior to driving

For more information or to fill out a cold traffic report, visit the Colorado Springs Police Department Website.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards