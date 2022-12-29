Colorado Springs Police Department activates Accident Alert Status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on Accident Alert Status due to weather and road conditions. The alert was activated at 8 p.m.
If you are in a traffic accident, the accident should be reported online if the below criteria applies:
- No one died or was hurt
- There were no drugs or alcohol involved
- The wreck did not damage public property (road sign, utility pole, etc.)
- All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report
- All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange
The above criteria still applies even if a vehicle requires a tow truck.
Below are some reminders if you have to drive in these conditions:
- Check road conditions before you head out
- Take additional time to arrive at your destination
- Slow down and increase following distance
- Plan your route on roads that are the least likely to be icy
- Clear all windows of snow and ice prior to driving
For more information or to fill out a cold traffic report, visit the Colorado Springs Police Department Website.
