Colorado Springs Police Department activates Accident Alert Status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on Accident Alert Status due to weather and road conditions. The alert was activated at 8 p.m.

If you are in a traffic accident, the accident should be reported online if the below criteria applies:



No one died or was hurt

There were no drugs or alcohol involved

The wreck did not damage public property (road sign, utility pole, etc.)

All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report

All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange

The above criteria still applies even if a vehicle requires a tow truck.

Below are some reminders if you have to drive in these conditions:



Check road conditions before you head out

Take additional time to arrive at your destination

Slow down and increase following distance

Plan your route on roads that are the least likely to be icy

Clear all windows of snow and ice prior to driving

For more information or to fill out a cold traffic report, visit the Colorado Springs Police Department Website.

