Colorado Springs police aware of noncredible threats at local schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are aware of non-credible threats made to schools in our area.

According to CSPD, most of these threats have circulated in our community through social media.

They also say most of these threats have originated from outside of Colorado. At this time, CSPD says there is no evidence to constitute that these threats are credible.

CSPD says in partnership with schools in the community, they remain vigilant to potential threats and closely monitor and investigate posts to determine credibility. They also say they will take immediate action if verified threats do happen.

News5 spoke with a child psychologist and parents after five school districts in southern Colorado received non-credible threats last week.

WATCH: Non-credible threats directed at five different school districts last week

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.