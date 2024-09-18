Colorado Springs police aware of noncredible threats at local schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are aware of non-credible threats made to schools in our area.
According to CSPD, most of these threats have circulated in our community through social media.
They also say most of these threats have originated from outside of Colorado. At this time, CSPD says there is no evidence to constitute that these threats are credible.
CSPD says in partnership with schools in the community, they remain vigilant to potential threats and closely monitor and investigate posts to determine credibility. They also say they will take immediate action if verified threats do happen.
News5 spoke with a child psychologist and parents after five school districts in southern Colorado received non-credible threats last week.
WATCH: Non-credible threats directed at five different school districts last week
___
County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court
Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.