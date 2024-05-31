Colorado Springs Police asking for help in locating missing teenagers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding two missing teenagers.

According to CSPD, 12-year-old Chelsea and 15-year-old Audrey Garrett were reported missing on May 24. The teenagers were last seen near the Circle K on Black Forest Road, and police say they are reported as runaways.

CSPD says there are concerns for Chelsea Garrett's well-being and safety. They say her whereabouts are unknown. Chelsea Garrett is pictured above. CSPD did not provide a picture of Audrey Garrett.

Chelsea Garrett is a white female who is 5'3" tall, weighs 113 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. Audrey Garrett is a white female who is 5'2" tall, weighs 110 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

