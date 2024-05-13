Colorado Springs Police asking for help in locating missing at-risk teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help in locating 16-year-old Madelyn Garland, who is deaf.

Garland is a white female who is approximately 5'1" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

CSPD says Garland was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shoes, and a red, white, and blue tie-dye hoodie with the Colorado School for Deaf and the Blind logo on it.

If you have seen Garland or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

