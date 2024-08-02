Watch Now
Colorado Springs police asking for help in finding missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community's help in finding an at-risk teenager.

They say 13-year-old Sophie Rowe was last seen Thursday around 2:40 p.m. near Rice Drive in the Stratton Meadows area of the city.

CSPD says Rowe is a Hispanic female who is 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds. She is not familiar with the area and was last seen wearing a baggy blue t-shirt, baggy gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen Rowe, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

