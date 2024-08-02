Colorado Springs police asking for help in finding missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community's help in finding an at-risk teenager.
They say 13-year-old Sophie Rowe was last seen Thursday around 2:40 p.m. near Rice Drive in the Stratton Meadows area of the city.
CSPD says Rowe is a Hispanic female who is 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds. She is not familiar with the area and was last seen wearing a baggy blue t-shirt, baggy gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
If you have seen Rowe, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
___
Head-to-head match up, the Seine bests the Arkansas River
In terms of similarities - these two important rivers are as similar as a balance beam routine is to archery: not very.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.