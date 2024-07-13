Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum reopens Saturday following closure

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pioneers Museum in Downtown Colorado Springs reopens Saturday after a nearly year long shutdown for extensive renovations.
Like before, the museum is free.
If you've been missing the ringing of the bells in the museum clock tower, they are now back. The renovations will also ensure our area's historical artifacts and exhibits are preserved properly.
Inside, there is now an added exhibit space in rooms that have not been accessible to the public since the old courthouse was turned into a museum back in the 1970s.
The most important change will be enjoyed during our extra hot days as there's a multi-million dollar investment into a modern HVAC system.
"We all like to feel comfortable, and we want people to feel comfortable, but it's essential for the protection of the collection that we maintain constant temperature and humidity," said Matt Mayberry, Director of the Pioneers Museum. "So that was the core goal of this project."
With the opening, there are three new exhibitions to enjoy, including one for kids.
