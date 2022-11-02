Colorado Springs opens 23rd fire station--many more ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new fire station officially opened Tuesday in Colorado Springs. Station 23 is the new home for a squad that has been working out of temporary quarters in a classroom at the fire headquarters.

“It's what we call it an infill station,” said Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal.

The station is on Printers Parkway just east of downtown.

It is positioned at a central point between four other long time fire stations. The four fire stations are the busiest in the city.

“They run an extreme amount of calls…they run about thirty to thirty-two thousand calls [a year], which is really busy,” said Royal, “So there's a need to put this one here in between all those stations to take some of that workload off.”

Relief from call volume is the reason for the $4.2 million investment in this station.

There are many more new stations in the works as a result of the city’s rapid growth.

“We're looking at another maybe 10 to 11 stations in the next 10 to 12 years,” said Royal.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.