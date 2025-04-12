Colorado Springs offers free summer bus rides through zero fare program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs residents and visitors can once again ride the bus for free this summer thanks to the return of the ‘Zero Fare for Better Air’ program.

Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) will offer free rides on all fixed-route buses and ADA para transit services from June 1 through August 31, 2025.

“It’s called the Zero Fare grant program, and it’s a grant that we apply for that covers part of the fares for the summer during the highest ozone season,” said Elaine Sheridan, Senior Public Communications Specialist for MMT.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of full summer participation in the grant initiative. In 2022, MMT offered free rides in August only. The program expanded in 2023 to cover June through August, resulting in record-breaking ridership.

“In 2022, in August, we saw 302,883 (rides). Then, in 2023, when we set our all-time ridership record, it was 366,930. And then last year was 361,242,” stated Sheridan.

The purpose of the grant is twofold: to make public transit more accessible to all residents and to reduce the number of vehicles on the road during the summer when ozone pollution peaks.

“If you take 350,400 people out of their cars and into buses, that does help reduce ozone and keep our air and sky beautiful the way we want it,” said Sheridan.

Sheridan emphasized the program’s value for both regular riders and those trying public transit for the first time.

“It gives people who don't normally ride transit… they can just jump on it and go. They don't have to worry about the fare system,” she explained.

To support new riders, MMT offers trip-planning tools like the RideMMT app and the My Next Bus tool on its website. These platforms allow users to enter their location and destination to receive walking directions to the nearest stop, bus arrival times and suggested route options.

Sheridan also pointed out that all MMT buses are bike-friendly, and many stops are located near PikeRide e-bike hubs, making commuting more accessible.

“If you've ever parked in Downtown Manitou (Springs), it is something else… you can just jump on the bus, give it a try,” she added.

Riders are encouraged to take full advantage of the free summer months and explore Colorado Springs without the stress of fares or parking.

