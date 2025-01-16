Colorado Springs named number five 'Best Performing City'

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Milken Institute has named Colorado Springs as number five in its annual 'Best Performing Cities' report, which does a nationwide analysis that maps economic growth in the United States.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, this is the highest placement for the city in the annual report. The city's previous rankings are listed below:



2022 - #9

2023 - #37

2024 - #15

“The Milken Institute’s Best Performing Cities ranking confirms what we’ve known for a long time – that Colorado Springs has a high-performing, well-rounded, diverse, and resilient economy,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “Selected as the top 5 economy across all large cities in our country, we are consistently adding new jobs and are laser-focused on continuing to bring new opportunity to our thriving and vibrant city.”

The report notes Colorado Springs had a balanced performance in the following categories:



solid labor market

strong high-tech sector

excellent access to economic opportunities

“The Milken Institute’s recognition of Colorado Springs as the No. 5 Best-Performing City in the U.S. reflects the remarkable growth and innovation happening in our region,” said Dani Bolling, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Sales for Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “Our region’s strong job and wage growth, thriving technology sector, and highly skilled workforce make it a prime destination for businesses looking to expand and innovate, as well as for professionals seeking a dynamic place to grow and thrive.”

According to the report, housing availability is noted as an area of improvement. The city says they have prioritized this issue in its five strategic priority areas. For more information about these priorities, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

"Our City is aggressively focused on solutions to increase housing choices so that residents have options that are right for them,” said Mayor Mobolade. “This work includes implementing a data-driven housing strategy, strengthening community partnerships, supporting innovative approaches to construction, and fostering diverse development that meets the needs of our community.”

To view the Best Performing Cities, visit the Milken Institute's website.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.