Colorado Springs mom thanks unknown person who paid-off her layaway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Inflation is factoring into our holiday season and forcing some to rethink budgets.

There are also acts of kindness helping to ease the burden for those in need.

“I want to say thank you to whoever that was that went out there and did that. I really appreciate it.”

Lisa, a single mom who deals with partial paralysis is putting the thank you out to the person who paid off her layaway bill at a local Burlington store.

She learned about the generosity through a phone message left by staff at the store.

The message arrived just as she was considering returning all the items on layaway that included Christmas gifts for her kids.

Despite disability payments and working part-time, Inflation has taken a toll on Lisa’s budget.

She said, “It’s not easy nowadays from food to utilities to you know, just paycheck to paycheck, gas money.”

The kindness has also motivated her to “pay it forward.”

“I fully believe that, you know, everyone can do good for someone, we may not have the money, we may not have a penny in our pocket to give. But whether it's an encouraging word or some kind of support, I think we all can do good for others.”

Lisa is not alone.

Staff members at Pikes Peak United Way are seeing a rising number of people working to off-set the effects of inflation.

“It's usually around the holiday times where you see the most need in the community,” said United Way Community Engagement Specialist, Bobby Gomez.

A call to the 2-1-1 information center at United Way can direct someone to aid options,

Those same operators can also potentially direct people looking for donation options.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.