Colorado Springs military affairs liaison inducted as Fort Carson Good Neighbor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Economic Development Director and military affairs liaison was inducted as the 2024 Fort Carson Good Neighbor Wednesday.

Jessie Kimber was inducted by Major General David Doyle, who is the commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division.

City of Colorado Springs

The city says Kimber was selected to join the prestigious group because of her support and devotion to Fort Carson soldiers, families and civilians.

“I am humbled and honored to join the ranks of those who have given so much to our military community here in Colorado Springs, the best hometown in the Army,” said Kimber. “This jacket does not represent my work alone, but the work of so many nonprofits and volunteers who show up for military families and servicemembers everyday. Our work is never done, and together we will continue to serve our incredible military community.”

Kimber is a 24-year-old Navy veteran, and the city says she had a significant impact on the lives of soldiers and their families by implementing several military-centric initiatives, which include the following:



hosting or participating in more than 140 career workshops and hiring fairs

assisting more than 220 military spouses and family members in Colorado through a partnership with the Fort Carson Employment Readiness Program

leading community outreach projects to assist veterans transitioning from the military into civilian life while providing crucial resources to succeed outside of the military

The city says Kimber's work has strengthened the relationship between Fort Carson and the surrounding areas.

Since 1978, there have been 48 Good Neighbor inductees. The last City of Colorado Springs employee to be inducted was Pete Carey in 2013. At the time, Carey was the Colorado Springs Police Chief.

The Fort Carson Good Neighbor program is designed to recognize a community member from the surrounding areas every year who enhances the quality of life for soldiers and their families.

