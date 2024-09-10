Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade delivers State of the City address highlighting works to improve the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Public safety, housing, the economy, and community outreach are just a few of the issues Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade delivered in his State of the City address on Monday.

One of the issues Mayor Mobolade addressed is the homeless population.

The annual "point in time" survey shows the homeless population is dropping.

It shows that 1,146 people are experiencing homelessness this year, 156 fewer than the previous year.

"I get very annoyed," said June Waller.

Waller has lived in Colorado Springs since 1964. She says she's seen issues from housing to homelessness.

"The number one thing is homelessness and how to get them to take responsibility for themselves," Waller said.

Mayor Mobolade recognizes that unsheltered homelessness remains

a growing concern for many of our community members and local businesses.

He says he wants to tackle the homeless in six ways.

1. Enforce our laws and protect public spaces while connecting the unhoused to resources.

2. Provide funding to support housing solutions and our local nonprofits.

3. Clean campsites to prevent fire hazards and water pollution.

4. Prioritize street outreach to high-needs individuals.

5. Offer employment opportunities through the City’s WorkCOS program

6. Keep you engaged and informed on the issues.

Plus, the city is expanding its homeless outreach program.

Jennifer Buckley says she wants to see more efforts from the city government.

"I think providing showers for folks. I've seen mobile trailers in Denver and other large cities providing sanitation facilities, so maybe they can go to job interviews," Buckley said.

You can watch Mayor Mobolade's State of the City address below:

Mayor Mobolade delivers State of the City address





