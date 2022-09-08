Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers delivers his final State of the City

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers is delivering his 8th State of the City address today. His address starts at noon at the Broadmoor where he will highlight the city's goals and accomplishments. He plans on highlighting our local infrastructure, economic growth, and community collaboration and identifying and discussing current challenges.

Suthers was re-elected for a second term in April of 2019 and is the 41st mayor of Colorado Springs. His first four years include creating improvements to infrastructure for massive road reconstruction across the city. He also worked to pass Ballot Measure 2A which reestablished the city's stormwater systems.

He also issued a statement earlier this year citing issues with the GAO Report's recommendation to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs. "These deficits should not and cannot be accepted by the American people,' said Suthers, 'especially on this critical matter of national security." He appealed to the White House Administration to take appropriate action in the interest of national security.

Recently, Suthers considered the idea of a potential park in place of the recent closure of the Martin Drake Power Plant. Other possibilities for the area include an area for kayaking as well as commercial and residential real estate but the project would be long-term happening over the next ten to fifteen years.

He's also remained a vocal opponent to legalizing recreational marijuana sales in the city, most recently when the issue gained enough petition signatures to be on the ballot this November.

“I’m vehemently opposed to recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs,” said Mayor Suthers. “When we legalized recreational marijuana in the state, I remember the promises. Number one: there'll be all kinds of money for schools, roads, all that kind of stuff. But all the money we've taken in, barely pays for the regulation of marijuana and it doesn't pay for the social problems. Police need more money to enforce it. Drug treatment centers need more money. It’s not paying for the damage that it's doing.”

Mayor Suthers and City Council have strongly opposed the sale of recreational marijuana since it was legalized in Colorado in 2012. He says the black of market of sales is still prevalent, and no better than it was 10 years ago. He also said the THC levels is dangerous for kids and young adults, and is having a negative impact on them as well.

Mayor Suthers says, while he doesn't believe marijuana will become illegal again in Colorado, “We’re creating an environment where young people don't think there's any problem with it, and some of them are moving on to serious drugs.”

He voiced his concern that if recreational marijuana sales passes in Colorado Springs, it would be a part of the conversation about moving the U.S. Space Command to Hunstville, Alabama.

