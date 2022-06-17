Labor Attorney weighs in on girl allegedly murdered by coworker in Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS — In light of arrest documents released after a Colorado Springs student was allegedly murdered by her coworker inside of a Walgreens, many are wondering what, potentially life-saving, steps could have been taken before it was too late.

Riley Whitelaw, a 17-year-old girl, was found dead by her manager in the break room at the Walgreens off of Centennial Boulevard on Saturday evening. Her coworker, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was arrested later that evening in connection to Riley's death.

According to the arrest affidavit, Riley told her manager about one year ago that Johnson made her feel uncomfortable and was making unwanted advances towards her.

"Employees who are subject to these complaints are often not immediately fired because there is no obligation for an employer to do so," explained Bradley Sherman, a Labor Attorney in Colorado Springs.

Riley's manager reportedly spoke with Johnson about her concerns and her manager thought Johsnon was "receptive".

According the Sherman, employment laws do not require employees accused of harassment be fired, even if the victim making claims is a minor.

"I'm not aware of anything in expressed in the law that takes that into account. However, the employer is expected to act reasonably and I do believe there's a good argument that... What is reasonable for protecting a minor should go above and beyond what is considered reasonable for protecting another adult."

Tessa, a nonprofit in Colorado Springs, works with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

However, Tessa also welcomes anyone dealing with harassment or stalking from someone they might not know.

You can reach Tessa here.

