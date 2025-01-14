Colorado Springs launches website, helps servicemembers find small businesses who offer military discounts

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has launched a Military Welcome website that helps servicemembers, veterans and their families connect with local small businesses who offer military discounts.

The city says the website provides a resource to the military community and drives traffic to participating businesses. They also say it encourages servicemembers to shop locally.

"We are excited to launch this new website as a resource for our military community," said Small Business Development Administrator Shakanah Tedder. "We are committed to making Colorado Springs a welcoming and supportive community for all military members and their families while helping foster economic growth for our local businesses."

According to the city, there are more than 45,000 active-duty troops and almost 100,000 veterans and their families in Colorado Springs.

For an interactive map of these businesses, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

