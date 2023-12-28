Colorado Springs Kwanzaa Celebration is happening every night through Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — African American culture is being celebrated this week in Colorado Springs as Wednesday marks the second day of Kwanzaa.

The 34th Annual Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration is being held this week by the Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado.

"Kwanzaa is a wonderful time of the year," said Leona Abdullah with Citywide Kwanzaa Committee. "I'm excited to do the dancing. I'm excited to celebrate who I am. It's a good feeling."

The event is happening every night through Sunday from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the In-balance Wellness Studio, which is located near Pikes Peak Ave. and S. Circle Dr.

