Colorado Springs individual gets trapped in trash compactor

Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to rescue the individual, who is being treated
CSFD Rescue
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 16:40:31-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On July 12, the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called into action after an individual got stuck in a commercial trash compactor.

At the scene, the Fire Department called for CSFD's Heavy Rescue, a specialized team who handles tactical rescues.

The individual was removed from the trash compactor 30 minutes after CSFD reported to the scene. They are being treated for injuries at this time.

