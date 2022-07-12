Colorado Springs individual gets trapped in trash compactor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On July 12, the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called into action after an individual got stuck in a commercial trash compactor.

At the scene, the Fire Department called for CSFD's Heavy Rescue, a specialized team who handles tactical rescues.

The individual was removed from the trash compactor 30 minutes after CSFD reported to the scene. They are being treated for injuries at this time.

#ColoradoSpringsFire was called to an individual who was trapped in a commercial trash compactor. On scene crews called for CSFD’s Heavy Rescue which is a specialized team that handles technical Rescues. The individual was removed in 30 min and is being treated. pic.twitter.com/ivBr6BQJmU — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 12, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.