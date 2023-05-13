Colorado Springs homeowners dealing with long wait times for flood damage help

COLORADO SPRINGS— People are cleaning up from the record-breaking rainfall this week. Many homeowners on the north side are dealing with water damage.

I spoke with one homeowner, Adam Harper, who got about an inch of water in his basement.

Harper called many professional companies to help, but said they had a long wait list.

"As expected, they were all booked up and all their 24 hour services were jam-packed, soon as anyone could have got out here is Tuesday," said Harper.

Harper said he had to do something in the meantime. He then pumped out the water, ripped up the carpet and used fans to air out his daughter's room.

I called Incline Landscaping and Lawn Maintenance. Owners said they have never had so many flood calls come in at once.

"Pavers are shifting, we've seen where turf is bubbling up and retaining walls are getting blown out, just not having the proper drainage under there," said Masais.

Because of other clients, Masais said they just can't help people until July.

"We've been booked out before, not like this though," said co-owner Jacob Masais.

Harper said he's surprised he's having any issues with a recently built home.

"Very surprising, so we're probably going to have to dig out the other window well just to make sure the claws are cleaned and removed or whatever we need to do before those have an issue," said Harper.

He said he will continue to air out his daughter's bedroom until he can get professional help.

"Probably take 2-3 days for everything to dry out would be my guess if it doesn't rain heavy again," said Harper.

If you're on a long wait list, it's recommended to pump out water as best you can, remove any damaged items and use fans to air out the space.

