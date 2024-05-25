Colorado Springs historic cemetery prepping for Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Most of the staff at local cemeteries spend Memorial Day Weekend working.

They are also extra busy in the weeks leading up to it.

“Every machine that somebody operates and every trimmer and everything that we do is all to honor someone,” said Evergreen Cemetery Manager, Cheryl Godbout.

Evergreen is the legacy cemetery in Colorado Springs.

It is one of the oldest in the state.

It dates back to the 1870s.

“There's a lot of a lot of people here to remember, including General William Jackson Palmer himself who's buried right behind the chape,” said Godbout.

General Palmer is the founder of Colorado Springs.

There are now close to 90,000 graves at the cemetery.

“We have people here that have generations of 5,6,7 generations that are buried here.”

Prepping tens of thousands of gravesites requires weeks of work.

“They haven't invented anything better than a mower and a weed whacker,” said Godbout, “And it takes it takes a little army to do it.”

It is everyday work with a greater purpose displayed on Memorial Day.

