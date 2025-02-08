Colorado Springs Head Start is getting a fresh coat of paint for free

COLORADO SPRINGS — Paint rollers, ladders, and dozens of volunteers—all working to transform the CPCD offices, one brushstroke at a time.

"We were over the moon—there was screaming, jumping up and down when we found out we'd been chosen," said Delberta Uvalle, a CPCD representative.

CPCD serves more than 1,700 children in El Paso County, but limited resources meant renovations were never a priority.

That's where "Paint it forward" comes in—a program started 20 years ago by painting contractor Joshua Abramson.

Abramson says "It brings tears to my eyes... We would give away our painting services to a family in need."

Since then, it's expanded.

"This is our third national event—one in New Mexico, one in Orlando, Florida, and now here in Colorado Springs," says Abramson.

For CPCD, this makeover is more than just a fresh coat of paint.

Delberta says "The psychological benefits of having a space that looks fresh and feels loved are so important to our staff and families."

And it wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

There are 120 people behind this painting work from all across the country, and some of them are local contractors here in Colorado.

And when staff and families walk through the doors Monday, they'll be greeted with a whole new look.





Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver. Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.