Colorado Springs firefighters face current extreme cold with experience from past danger

COLORADO SPRINGS — Emergency workers like firefighters are the ones offering most of the advice on staying in and staying safe during the cold snap.

They are also the ones who still have to work in the frigid temperatures.

“This is definitely a lot different for us as we respond, just because we've got to make sure that we're staying warm and that we can continue to respond to your emergency,” said Captain Mike Smaldino with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

If firefighters go to a fire they are not just out in the cold, they are also working with water.

Past cold-day emergencies influence current protocol.

“Back in the blizzard in 97 We had a lot of people that were outside for extended periods of time and we even had people that had to medically retire because of it,” said Smaldino.

Some firefighters suffered from frostbite after too much time in the cold

There are now more specific safety guidelines when temperatures get dangerous.

“We'll look at sending more resources or staggering them kind of through the incident,” said Smaldino.

When firefighters ask for extra caution on cold days it is first for public safety, but also for their own protection

____

