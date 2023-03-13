Colorado Springs Fire responds to a grass fire on the southeast side Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:45 p.m. at Milton E. Proby and S. Academy Blvd.

According to the fire department, the fire is now under control.

There is no information at this time as to what caused the fire, and if any injuries were reported.

