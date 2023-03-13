Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responds to a grass fire on the southeast side Monday afternoon

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Milton E. Proby Pkwy. and S. Academy Blvd.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 13, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:45 p.m. at Milton E. Proby and S. Academy Blvd.

According to the fire department, the fire is now under control.

There is no information at this time as to what caused the fire, and if any injuries were reported.
