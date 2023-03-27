Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire responds to a grass fire Monday afternoon

Platte Fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
A brush fire was reported at E. Platte Ave. and Wooten Rd. Monday afternoon
Platte Fire
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 18:53:27-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at E. Platte Ave. & Wooten Rd. which is west of Peterson Space Force Base.

According to the department, the fire was reported as about 50 by 75 feet in size. Lots of smoke was visible in the area, and crews remain on scene to put out hotspots.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire, or if any one was injured.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards