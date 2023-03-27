Colorado Springs Fire responds to a grass fire Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at E. Platte Ave. & Wooten Rd. which is west of Peterson Space Force Base.

According to the department, the fire was reported as about 50 by 75 feet in size. Lots of smoke was visible in the area, and crews remain on scene to put out hotspots.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire, or if any one was injured.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.