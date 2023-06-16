Colorado Springs Fire responding to two high-angle rescues Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to two high-angle rescues Thursday evening. One is near Gold Camp Trail, and the other is at Stratton Open Space.

According to the department, the person at Stratton Open Space is being brought down. Colorado Springs Fire says that the person suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way to the Gold Camp Trail rescue and will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.