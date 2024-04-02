Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responding to structure fire on the east side of the city

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 02, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m.

The structure is located on East Buena Ventura Street near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is injured, or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

