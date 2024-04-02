Colorado Springs Fire responding to structure fire on the east side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m.

The structure is located on East Buena Ventura Street near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is injured, or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.