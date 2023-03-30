Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responding to brush fire Wednesday evening

Bill Folsom
Posted at 8:12 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 22:12:08-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday evening. According to the department, the fire is burning at the intersection of Highway 24 and S. Union Blvd.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire, or if anyone is injured.

News5 has a crew on the way and will update the article as more information becomes available.
____

